At the ceremony for the founding of DCNS Australian headquarters near Adelaide, (L-R) Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne; Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Defence; Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull; Hervé Guillou, DCNS CEO; and Sean Costello CEO DCNS Australia. Credit: DCNS Australia

Major steps for Future Submarine program

DCNS Australia celebrated the founding of their Australian headquarters and France and Australia have signed an important inter-governmental agreement required for the building of the future submarines.

The Italian Navy’s FREMM Frigate Carabiniere is the fourth of 10 vessels in the class. Credit: Fincantieri

Fincantieri stakes its claim for Sea 5000

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, which has been down selected by the Commonwealth for the Sea 5000 Future Frigates program, has established its local company and will open a new Australian headquarters in Canberra soon.
MBRATs establishes the first in-country CH-47F maintenance training capability. Credit: BDA

MBRATs: Local maintenance training for Chinooks

Two Maintenance Blended Reconfigurable Aviation Trainers have been delivered by Boeing Defence Australia for the CH-47F.
NUSHIP Brisbane was launched at the Techport facility at Osborne, SA. Credit: Defence

‘The Steel Cat’ floats again

The Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) program reached a significant milestone in Adelaide on December 15 as the second of three destroyers was formally named and launched into Australian waters for the first time.
The existing Civmec site at Henderson, with the BAE Systems and Austal facilities situated in the background. Credit: Civmec

Civmec’s big plans for expanded Henderson facility

WA based engineering services company Civmec will lease an additional seven hectares adjoining its Henderson facility and plans to commence building a massive shipbuilding hall on the site in the second quarter of next year.

Strong lineup for ADM2017, Pyne to speak at welcome reception

For the first time, the ADM Congress will feature an evening welcome reception the day before the main event.

defence week 427

Rheinmetall proposes military vehicle vision for Australasia

Rheinmetall vehicles either in service or proposed for service with the ADF. Credit: Rheinmetall Defence Australia

15 Dec 2016

Rheinmetall Defence Australia will announce today a proposal for the establishment of a national infrastructure asset for military vehicles in Australia, to underpin a 50-year strategic relationship between the Commonwealth, the Australian Army and defence industry. more »

    c4isr »

    C4ISR TDLs: Moving from the Kill Chain to the Kill Web

    LSCSO Yohanes Bangun is in charge of establishing and maintaining Tactical Data Link (TDL) to all warships deployed in the Middle East Region (MER). Credit: Defence

    02 Nov 2016

    The holy grail of Tactical Data Link (TDL) integration for the war fighter is the seamless dissemination of information to maintain Situational Awareness, effect C2 and proscute weapons engagements. Enter the new Joint TDL Information Exchange Capability Subprogram.

      c4isr »

      C4ISR: Digitising battlespace communications - JP2072

      Currawong, a flexible and scalable Australian developed communications solution meeting the specific operational needs of the ADF. Credit: Boeing

      03 Nov 2016

      Currawong is the latest phase in a program to deliver a digital battlespace communications capability throughout Army. more »

        conference reports »

        ADM's Defence Estate and Base Services Summit 2016

        The new front gate at RAAF Base Richmond. Credit

        01 Nov 2016

        The fifth annual ADM Defence Estate and Base Services Summit was held
        in Canberra on September 21, attracting delegates
        from across Defence, government and industry. The event this year was the biggest ever, with over 250 people attending the one-day conference.

          latest comments



          interviews »

          From the Source: Deputy Secretary CASG Kim Gillis

          01 Nov 2016

          Kim Gillis is the unique position of having spent the last decade of his career in the Defence community as a senior leader in both the old Defence Materiel Organisation and then with the Australian arm of a large US prime. ADM Editor Katherine Ziesing spoke with him about what the new CAS Group means for Defence and how he plans to change the culture of the Defence acquisition and sustainment businesses.

            defence suppliers »

            Rheinmetall, Milspec join forces on Boxer

            Neil Morrison (L), general manager, Milspec Manufacturing, and Reiner Ley, vice president (Procurement), Tactical Vehicles, Rheinmetall Defence. Credit: Rheinmetall Defence Australia

            21 Dec 2016

            Rheinmetall Defence Australia and Milspec Manufacturing have announced their collaboration on the development of a highly sophisticated alternator designed for military vehicles.

              defence industry »

              TAE cuts Abrams engine overhaul times

              The engines will now stay in country rather than going to the US. Credit: TAE

              02 Oct 2016

              TAE Gas Turbines have recently delivered the first Abrams tank engine back to the Army after undergoing a major overhaul in its facility at RAAF Base Amberley.

              more »

                adm editorials »

                The importance of industry

                01 Jan 2017

                Importantly, 2016 was the year when Defence Industry was formally recognised as a Fundamental Input to Capability in the White Paper suite of documents.

                more »

