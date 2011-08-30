Minister Pyne addresses the Naval Shipbuilding Advisory Board. Credit: @cpyne via Twitter

Naval Shipbuilding Board gets down to work

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne convened the first sitting of the Naval Shipbuilding Advisory Board yesterday, stressing its importance as a vital part of the Government's agenda.

Mesmer was demonstrated at the CNTT conference held at ADFA in November 2016. Credit: Department 13

Mesmer counter-UAS solution launched

ASX listed Department 13 has commercially launched its flagship counter-UAS product, Mesmer.
The total revenue of the Top 40 defence contractors was up by 11 per cent on the 2015 total of $9.24 billion. Credit: ADM

Top 40 tops $10 billion

The result of this year's Top 40 survey reveal a strong upward trend in Defence business.
Prime Ministers' Veterans' Employment Program. Krishaan Wright, former Air Force C-130 Hercules pilot, successfully transitioned to his civilian career as a Project Management consultant at EY.

Call to arms for PM’s Veterans’ Employment Program

Dan Tehan has called for more Australian businesses and ex-service organisations to step up and support the PM’s Veterans’ Employment Program.
Industry's unique perspective is vital to the success of the initiative. Credit: Defence

Pyne: Complete the defence industry survey

Minister Pyne has encouraged companies with an interest in the Defence sector to complete the Capability Assessment 2016 Company Survey.

Strong lineup for ADM2017, Pyne to speak at welcome reception

For the first time, the ADM Congress will feature an evening welcome reception the day before the main event.

defence week 429

Australian F-35s at Avalon

Australian F-35A AU-1, pictured here during its first flight, will be on show at Avalon this year. Credit: Lockheed Martin

25 Jan 2017

ADM understands that both AU-1 and AU-2, the first Australian F-35A JSFs, are planning on making their Avalon debut this year. more »

    c4isr »

    C4ISR TDLs: Moving from the Kill Chain to the Kill Web

    LSCSO Yohanes Bangun is in charge of establishing and maintaining Tactical Data Link (TDL) to all warships deployed in the Middle East Region (MER). Credit: Defence

    02 Nov 2016

    The holy grail of Tactical Data Link (TDL) integration for the war fighter is the seamless dissemination of information to maintain Situational Awareness, effect C2 and proscute weapons engagements. Enter the new Joint TDL Information Exchange Capability Subprogram.

      c4isr »

      C4ISR: Digitising battlespace communications - JP2072

      Currawong, a flexible and scalable Australian developed communications solution meeting the specific operational needs of the ADF. Credit: Boeing

      03 Nov 2016

      Currawong is the latest phase in a program to deliver a digital battlespace communications capability throughout Army. more »

        conference reports »

        ADM's Defence Estate and Base Services Summit 2016

        The new front gate at RAAF Base Richmond. Credit

        01 Nov 2016

        The fifth annual ADM Defence Estate and Base Services Summit was held
        in Canberra on September 21, attracting delegates
        from across Defence, government and industry. The event this year was the biggest ever, with over 250 people attending the one-day conference.

          interviews »

          From the Source: Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne

          Credit: Defence

          01 Jan 2017

          Earlier this year, Christopher Pyne was announced as the inaugural Minister for defence Industry in the Turnbull Government, the first time the portfolio was split between two senior ministers with seats at the Cabinet table. He spoke with ADM Editor Katherine Ziesing about the challenges of the role and the multi-billion investment in the ADF.

            defence suppliers »

            L-3 Wescam wins contract supporting RAAF P-8A Poseidons

            The MX-15, MX-20D, MX-25 / MX-25D

            20 Jan 2017

            L3 has been contracted to provide MX-20 EO/IR imaging systems to the US Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force

              defence industry »

              TAE cuts Abrams engine overhaul times

              The engines will now stay in country rather than going to the US. Credit: TAE

              02 Oct 2016

              TAE Gas Turbines have recently delivered the first Abrams tank engine back to the Army after undergoing a major overhaul in its facility at RAAF Base Amberley.

              more »

                adm editorials »

                The importance of industry

                01 Jan 2017

                Importantly, 2016 was the year when Defence Industry was formally recognised as a Fundamental Input to Capability in the White Paper suite of documents.

                more »

                  _____________________________________

