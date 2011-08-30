The total revenue of the Top 40 defence contractors was up by 11 per cent on the 2015 total of $9.24 billion. Credit: ADM

Top 40 tops $10 billion

The result of this year's Top 40 survey reveal a strong upward trend in Defence business.

Prime Ministers' Veterans' Employment Program. Krishaan Wright, former Air Force C-130 Hercules pilot, successfully transitioned to his civilian career as a Project Management consultant at EY.

Call to arms for PM’s Veterans’ Employment Program

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Dan Tehan has called for more Australian businesses and ex-service organisations to step up and support the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employment Program.
A Marine maintains an F-35 aboard the USS Wasp during operational testing with an ALIS Portable Maintenance Aid. Credit: USMC.

Cyber security all clear for F-35 logistics system

The F-35A’s Autonomic Logistics Information System has achieved its first Australian Cybersecurity Accreditation.
Industry's unique perspective is vital to the success of the initiative. Credit: Defence

Pyne: Complete the defence industry survey

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne has encouraged Australian companies with an interest in the Defence sector to complete the Defence Industrial Capability Assessment 2016 Company Survey.
An example of a Techstars 'Demo Day'. Credit: Techstars

Defence industry accelerator program launched

Techstars has graduated 900 startups in the US with a combined market cap of US$7.5 billion

Strong lineup for ADM2017, Pyne to attend welcome reception

For the first time, the ADM Congress will feature an evening welcome reception the day before the main event.

defence week 428

BAE Systems preps for Williamtown F-35 maintenance

BAE Systems Australia F-35 Campaign lead Andrew Gresham at the southern hangar currently used for Hawk maintenace but to soon to be re-purposed for the F-35 airframe MRO&U work. Credit: BAE Systems Australia (Kaye Noske)

19 Jan 2017

When the first two Joint Strike fighters arrive, two fully-equipped F-35A airframe support bays will be awaiting them. more »

    C4ISR TDLs: Moving from the Kill Chain to the Kill Web

    LSCSO Yohanes Bangun is in charge of establishing and maintaining Tactical Data Link (TDL) to all warships deployed in the Middle East Region (MER). Credit: Defence

    02 Nov 2016

    The holy grail of Tactical Data Link (TDL) integration for the war fighter is the seamless dissemination of information to maintain Situational Awareness, effect C2 and proscute weapons engagements. Enter the new Joint TDL Information Exchange Capability Subprogram.

      C4ISR: Digitising battlespace communications - JP2072

      Currawong, a flexible and scalable Australian developed communications solution meeting the specific operational needs of the ADF. Credit: Boeing

      03 Nov 2016

      Currawong is the latest phase in a program to deliver a digital battlespace communications capability throughout Army. more »

        ADM's Defence Estate and Base Services Summit 2016

        The new front gate at RAAF Base Richmond. Credit

        01 Nov 2016

        The fifth annual ADM Defence Estate and Base Services Summit was held
        in Canberra on September 21, attracting delegates
        from across Defence, government and industry. The event this year was the biggest ever, with over 250 people attending the one-day conference.

          From the Source: Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne

          Credit: Defence

          01 Jan 2017

          Earlier this year, Christopher Pyne was announced as the inaugural Minister for defence Industry in the Turnbull Government, the first time the portfolio was split between two senior ministers with seats at the Cabinet table. He spoke with ADM Editor Katherine Ziesing about the challenges of the role and the multi-billion investment in the ADF.

            L-3 Wescam wins contract supporting RAAF P-8A Poseidons

            The MX-15, MX-20D, MX-25 / MX-25D

            20 Jan 2017

            L3 has been contracted to provide MX-20 EO/IR imaging systems to the US Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force

              TAE cuts Abrams engine overhaul times

              The engines will now stay in country rather than going to the US. Credit: TAE

              02 Oct 2016

              TAE Gas Turbines have recently delivered the first Abrams tank engine back to the Army after undergoing a major overhaul in its facility at RAAF Base Amberley.

                The importance of industry

                01 Jan 2017

                Importantly, 2016 was the year when Defence Industry was formally recognised as a Fundamental Input to Capability in the White Paper suite of documents.

