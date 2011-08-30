Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Dan Tehan has called for more Australian businesses and ex-service organisations to step up and support the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employment Program.
Rheinmetall Defence Australia will announce today a proposal for the establishment of a national infrastructure asset for military vehicles in Australia, to underpin a 50-year strategic relationship between the Commonwealth, the Australian Army and defence industry. more »
The holy grail of Tactical Data Link (TDL) integration for the war fighter is the seamless dissemination of information to maintain Situational Awareness, effect C2 and proscute weapons engagements. Enter the new Joint TDL Information Exchange Capability Subprogram.
Currawong is the latest phase in a program to deliver a digital battlespace communications capability throughout Army. more »
The fifth annual ADM Defence Estate and Base Services Summit was held
in Canberra on September 21, attracting delegates
from across Defence, government and industry. The event this year was the biggest ever, with over 250 people attending the one-day conference.
Earlier this year, Christopher Pyne was announced as the inaugural Minister for defence Industry in the Turnbull Government, the first time the portfolio was split between two senior ministers with seats at the Cabinet table. He spoke with ADM Editor Katherine Ziesing about the challenges of the role and the multi-billion investment in the ADF.
Rheinmetall Defence Australia and Milspec Manufacturing have announced their collaboration on the development of a highly sophisticated alternator designed for military vehicles.
TAE Gas Turbines have recently delivered the first Abrams tank engine back to the Army after undergoing a major overhaul in its facility at RAAF Base Amberley.
Importantly, 2016 was the year when Defence Industry was formally recognised as a Fundamental Input to Capability in the White Paper suite of documents.
_____________________________________
ADM covers the annual Top 40 Defence Contractors/Top 20 Defence SMEs and project reviews and previews.
Editor Katherine Ziesing covers recent events including ADM's Northern Australia Defence Summit and MilCIS2016 as well as the new night fighting equipment for Ninox.
Deputy Editor-at-Large Nigel Pittaway went to Brazil to look at Embraer's KC-390 and also provides the project review/preview for the air domain. He also wraps on infrastructure projects and developments in the joint space.
Senior Correspondent Julian Kerr reviews the year past for Army and Navy with a glimpse of what lies ahead and Philip Smart checks out Milskil in our SME Spotlight.
Our From the Source interview this issue is the Minister for Defence Industry, the Honourable Christopher Pyne MP.
View the digital edition here.