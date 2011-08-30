Call to arms for PM’s Veterans’ Employment Program Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Dan Tehan has called for more Australian businesses and ex-service organisations to step up and support the Prime Minister’s Veterans’ Employment Program.

Cyber security all clear for F-35 logistics system The F-35A's Autonomic Logistics Information System has achieved its first Australian Cybersecurity Accreditation.

Pyne: Complete the defence industry survey Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne has encouraged Australian companies with an interest in the Defence sector to complete the Defence Industrial Capability Assessment 2016 Company Survey.

Defence industry accelerator program launched Techstars has graduated 900 startups in the US with a combined market cap of US$7.5 billion

Fincantieri stakes its claim for Sea 5000 Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, which has been down selected by the Commonwealth for the Sea 5000 Future Frigates program, has established its local company and will open a new Australian headquarters in Canberra soon.