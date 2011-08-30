A navy sailor's EW rating badge. Credit: Defence

Naval early warning tech for high speed threats funded

 An innovation project to develop techniques to provide naval ships with early warning of incoming low flying air threats has received Government funding of $1.7 million.

Austal talks PPB sustainment in Cairns

Austal's design rendition of the Pacific Patrol Boat replacement
Austal is meeting with local industry in Cairns regarding Cape and Pacific Patrol Boat sustainment and Thales Australia will take over Armidale sustainment from July this year.

Avalon Innovation Awards shortlist announced

Fourteen Australian innovators from both the civil and military sector have been shortlisted.

Defence positions Lintek for growth

Supported by Commonwealth Priority Industry Capability(PIC) funding, in 2013 Lintek accquired a Hitachi Laser centre. Laser drilling of micro via holes enables via in pad technology and levels of miniturisation not previously available as an onshore capability.
BAE Systems Australia has supported Lintek to develop an Australian prototype to improve the capability of the Jindalee Over the horizon Radar Network (JORN) systems.

Naval shipbuilding designers converge on Adelaide

Italian FREMM class ASW frigate Carabiniere will visit Adelaide between 5-10 February. Credit: Marina Militare
Naval ship designers and builders down selected for Australia's major naval shipbuilding programs are showing off their wares and engaging with industry in Adelaide in coming weeks.

SA ups the ante on defence innovation

Here a DST Group researcher is working to mitigate risks associated with helicopter operations on the Canberra Class LHDs. By using computational fluid dynamics models, validated by DST Group’s low speed wind tunnel using a 1/100 model of the LHD, researchers can gain a detailed understanding of the flow field around the flight deck. Credit: DST Group
SA is establishing the Defence Innovation Partnership, a new organisation that will generate defence-related research and development activity for the state.

defence week 430

Navantia to talk Sea 5000 with industry

Rendition of Navantia’s design for Project Sea 5000 Future Frigate. Credit: Navantia

02 Feb 2017

Navantia Australia is seeking to engage with partners from Australian industry as part of the company’s work on Australia’s Future Frigates. more »

    c4isr »

    C4ISR TDLs: Moving from the Kill Chain to the Kill Web

    LSCSO Yohanes Bangun is in charge of establishing and maintaining Tactical Data Link (TDL) to all warships deployed in the Middle East Region (MER). Credit: Defence

    02 Nov 2016

    The holy grail of Tactical Data Link (TDL) integration for the war fighter is the seamless dissemination of information to maintain Situational Awareness, effect C2 and proscute weapons engagements. Enter the new Joint TDL Information Exchange Capability Subprogram.

      c4isr »

      C4ISR: Digitising battlespace communications - JP2072

      Currawong, a flexible and scalable Australian developed communications solution meeting the specific operational needs of the ADF. Credit: Boeing

      03 Nov 2016

      Currawong is the latest phase in a program to deliver a digital battlespace communications capability throughout Army. more »

        conference reports »

        ADM's Defence Estate and Base Services Summit 2016

        The new front gate at RAAF Base Richmond. Credit

        01 Nov 2016

        The fifth annual ADM Defence Estate and Base Services Summit was held
        in Canberra on September 21, attracting delegates
        from across Defence, government and industry. The event this year was the biggest ever, with over 250 people attending the one-day conference.

          latest comments



          interviews »

          From the Source: Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne

          Credit: Defence

          01 Jan 2017

          Earlier this year, Christopher Pyne was announced as the inaugural Minister for defence Industry in the Turnbull Government, the first time the portfolio was split between two senior ministers with seats at the Cabinet table. He spoke with ADM Editor Katherine Ziesing about the challenges of the role and the multi-billion investment in the ADF.

            defence suppliers »

            EOS space data facility achieves initial operations

            03 Feb 2017

            The IOC involved stand-alone tracking of space debris and the results enable EOS to refine and confirm its planning for future tracking sites.

              defence industry »

              TAE cuts Abrams engine overhaul times

              The engines will now stay in country rather than going to the US. Credit: TAE

              02 Oct 2016

              TAE Gas Turbines have recently delivered the first Abrams tank engine back to the Army after undergoing a major overhaul in its facility at RAAF Base Amberley.

              more »

                adm editorials »

                The importance of industry

                01 Jan 2017

                Importantly, 2016 was the year when Defence Industry was formally recognised as a Fundamental Input to Capability in the White Paper suite of documents.

                more »

                  events »





                   

                   

                  ADM Premium subscription includes full access to the ADM website plus the ADM Defence Week Premium newsletter

                  Subscribe here                   to ADM Premium

                  To manage your ADM Online Subscription, contact martinphillpott@yaffa.com.au
                  _____________________________________

                  latest issue

                  In the latest issue

                  ADM covers the annual Top 40 Defence Contractors/Top 20 Defence SMEs and project reviews and previews.

                  Editor Katherine Ziesing covers recent events including ADM's Northern Australia Defence Summit and MilCIS2016 as well as the new night fighting equipment for Ninox.   

                  Deputy Editor-at-Large Nigel Pittaway went to Brazil to look at Embraer's KC-390 and also provides the project review/preview for the air domain. He also wraps on infrastructure projects and developments in the joint space.  

                  Senior Correspondent Julian Kerr reviews the year past for Army and Navy with a glimpse of what lies ahead and Philip Smart checks out Milskil in our SME Spotlight

                  Our From the Source interview this issue is the Minister for Defence Industry, the Honourable Christopher Pyne MP.

                  View the digital edition here.

                   

                  Subscribe »









                  Yaffa Media

                  17-21 Bellevue Street

                  Surry Hills NSW 2010

                  Australia

                  Ph: 02 9281 2333

                  Fax: 02 9281 2750

                  Email: info@yaffa.com.au

                  Web: www.yaffa.com.au

                  Suite 2, 212 Bay Terrace

                  Wynnum Qld 4178

                  Ph: 07 3348 6966

                  Fax: 07 3348 6511

                  Email: defmag@yaffa.com.au

                  Web: www.australiandefence.com.au