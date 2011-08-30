DCNS Australia celebrated the founding of their Australian headquarters and France and Australia have signed an important inter-governmental agreement required for the building of the future submarines.
Rheinmetall Defence Australia will announce today a proposal for the establishment of a national infrastructure asset for military vehicles in Australia, to underpin a 50-year strategic relationship between the Commonwealth, the Australian Army and defence industry. more »
Often described as the ADF’s largest airpower exercise, the biennial Pitch Black exercise was again held in the Top End in July and August.
A breakthrough in artificial intelligence is set to revolutionise aerial combat, specifically the mix of fifth generation fighters and long distance missiles which characterises modern
day air warfare.
The fifth annual ADM Defence Estate and Base Services Summit was held
in Canberra on September 21, attracting delegates
from across Defence, government and industry. The event this year was the biggest ever, with over 250 people attending the one-day conference.
Kim Gillis is the unique position of having spent the last decade of his career in the Defence community as a senior leader in both the old Defence Materiel Organisation and then with the Australian arm of a large US prime. ADM Editor Katherine Ziesing spoke with him about what the new CAS Group means for Defence and how he plans to change the culture of the Defence acquisition and sustainment businesses.
Rheinmetall Defence Australia and Milspec Manufacturing have announced their collaboration on the development of a highly sophisticated alternator designed for military vehicles.
Some 100 high security buildings providing three million sq ft of floor space in the high desert northeast of Los Angeles house Lockheed Martin's famed Skunk Works, a facility where, according to one executive, “anything that you can imagine, we're already working on”.
ADM’s annual C4ISR edition is always a learning opportunity for the editorial team, given the highly technical nature of the space and the constant evolution of this technology. more »
ADM Premium subscription includes full access to the ADM website plus the ADM Defence Week Premium newsletter
Subscribe here to ADM Premium
To manage your ADM Online Subscription, contact martinphillpott@yaffa.com.au
_____________________________________
ADM covers C4ISR and we celebrate the RNZN's 75th Anniversary with a special feature.
Editor Katherine Ziesing looks at SATCOMs and Passive radar.
Deputy Editor-at-Large Nigel Pittaway visited TAE to report on improved Abrams engine overhaul times; he also writes on our recent Defence Estate and Base Services Summit, JP 2072, and the latest RNZN rotary capability.
Senior Correspondent Julian Kerr gives us an update on the RNZN surface fleet.
Guest writer Roy Choo gives us an insight into the Singapore link while Patrick Durrant covers Thales joining the AMGC as its first Tier 1 member and the latest news regarding Tactical Data Links.
Bohemia Interactive Simulations is in Philip Smart's SME Spotlight and CASG boss and ADF chief buyer Kim Gillis features in From the Source.
View the digital edition here.