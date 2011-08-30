DCNS Australia celebrated the founding of their Australian headquarters and France and Australia have signed an important inter-governmental agreement required for the building of the future submarines.
Rheinmetall Defence Australia will announce today a proposal for the establishment of a national infrastructure asset for military vehicles in Australia, to underpin a 50-year strategic relationship between the Commonwealth, the Australian Army and defence industry. more »
The holy grail of Tactical Data Link (TDL) integration for the war fighter is the seamless dissemination of information to maintain Situational Awareness, effect C2 and proscute weapons engagements. Enter the new Joint TDL Information Exchange Capability Subprogram.
Currawong is the latest phase in a program to deliver a digital battlespace communications capability throughout Army. more »
The fifth annual ADM Defence Estate and Base Services Summit was held
in Canberra on September 21, attracting delegates
from across Defence, government and industry. The event this year was the biggest ever, with over 250 people attending the one-day conference.
Kim Gillis is the unique position of having spent the last decade of his career in the Defence community as a senior leader in both the old Defence Materiel Organisation and then with the Australian arm of a large US prime. ADM Editor Katherine Ziesing spoke with him about what the new CAS Group means for Defence and how he plans to change the culture of the Defence acquisition and sustainment businesses.
Rheinmetall Defence Australia and Milspec Manufacturing have announced their collaboration on the development of a highly sophisticated alternator designed for military vehicles.
TAE Gas Turbines have recently delivered the first Abrams tank engine back to the Army after undergoing a major overhaul in its facility at RAAF Base Amberley.
Importantly, 2016 was the year when Defence Industry was formally recognised as a Fundamental Input to Capability in the White Paper suite of documents.
ADM covers C4ISR and we celebrate the RNZN's 75th Anniversary with a special feature.
Editor Katherine Ziesing looks at SATCOMs and Passive radar.
Deputy Editor-at-Large Nigel Pittaway visited TAE to report on improved Abrams engine overhaul times; he also writes on our recent Defence Estate and Base Services Summit, JP 2072, and the latest RNZN rotary capability.
Senior Correspondent Julian Kerr gives us an update on the RNZN surface fleet.
Guest writer Roy Choo gives us an insight into the Singapore link while Patrick Durrant covers Thales joining the AMGC as its first Tier 1 member and the latest news regarding Tactical Data Links.
Bohemia Interactive Simulations is in Philip Smart's SME Spotlight and CASG boss and ADF chief buyer Kim Gillis features in From the Source.
